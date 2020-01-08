Chhapaak: Kangana Ranaut thanks Deepika Padukone and Meghna for the film

MUMBAI: Chhapaak is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Deepika and Meghna made headlines when the trailer of Chhapaak was dropped online. It is the story of Malti who suffers an acid attack and her life changes. The trailer has been getting rave reviews but for Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, Chhapaak’s trailer brought back unpleasant memories of an attack that changed latter’s life. On Wednesday morning, Kangana came out in support of Chhapaak and expressed gratitude to Deepika and Meghna for making Chhapaak.

Rangoli, who is quite an active social media user, took to her Twitter handle and thanked the duo. She shared a video wherein Kangana is seen voicing her opinion on Chhapaak’s trailer. Kangana is seen revealing that the trailer of the film reminded her family and her of the acid attack that took place on her sister Rangoli. Kangana rooted for Chhapaak and thanked Deepika and Meghna for making a film on acid violence. Kangana prayed and hoped that in the new year, the sale of acid is stopped and things get better in the society. Kangana even mentioned Chhapaak is a tight slap on the faces of the perpetrators.

Rangoli wrote beside the video, “The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi.”

