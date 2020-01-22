'Chhapaak' row: Contempt plea against makers in Delhi HC

MUMBAI: Lawyer Aparna Bhat has filed contempt petition in Delhi High Court against makers of the film 'Chhapaak' and actress Deepika Padukone for not giving due credit to her in spite of the court order.

The plea has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the makers of the film for non-compliance of the High Court order directing respondents to give due credit to the lawyer Bhat for her contribution in the making of the film.

Bhat represented Laxmi, the acid attack victim on whose life the movie 'chhapaak' is based.

Speaking to IANS over phone, Bhat said, "I have filed this petition as the makers have not included the credits in the copy of the film which is being screened internationally."

However, she said that due credits were given to her in the movie which is screening in India.