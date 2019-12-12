Chhapaak trailer: Fan says that Deepika will receive National Award 2020 for the film

MUMBAI: The trailer of Deepika Padukone's next film Chhapaak was released a couple of days ago. The movie is based on the the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Meghna Gulzar's directorial will see Deepika in a different character.



The trailer showed us Deepika playing Malti, the victim of an acid attack. Just a few minutes after the trailer was out, it received a heart-warming response from all corners.



Just looking at the trailer, you'll get chills looking at Deepika scream. And that's the impact Chhapaak leaves on you. Meanwhile, the internet has already declared the film to be not just a hit but also Deepika's best performance to date. One fan claimed that the actress will also win the National Award 2020 for the film.