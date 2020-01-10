Chhapakk made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Pondicherry

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak might be getting much hate on Twitter, but the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to gift the makers a sigh of relief.

The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has been declared tax-free by the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government.

As per sources, following the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Pondicherry have also declared Chhapaak tax-free.

Chhapaak hit the screens on January 10 and marks Deepika Padukone's maiden production venture. The film features Deepika as an acid attack victim. Deepika plays Malti Agarwal, a character based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sanghi in pivotal roles.

The film has drawn the ire of the Right Wing after Deepika's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the capital on Tuesday night, where she stood in solidarity with the victims of Sunday's attack by masked goons.

There are calls for a boycott of the movie by Right Wing supporters on social media. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was the first to tweet to his followers, asking them to boycott Deepika's film Chhapaak because of her visit to JNU. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, declared Chhapaak tax-free in the state.