Chhaya Vora: As an actor I wish to explore and experience

Actress Chhaya Vora, who previously essayed mother to Alia Bhatt's character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', wants to essay satisfactory roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Chhaya Vora: As an actor I wish to explore and experience

MUMBAI: Actress Chhaya Vora, who previously essayed mother to Alia Bhatt's character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', wants to essay satisfactory roles.

She says: "I'm fortunate enough to enjoy the opportunity to act in a number of shows and movies in both Hindi and Gujarati languages. As an actor I'm blessed that I got a chance to act for different kinds of shade, including positive, grey or comedy. I'm happy the way my acting career is moving on and my audience are enjoying my screen presence."

Chhaya, known for featuring in television shows such as 'Baal Veer', 'Shubharambh' and 'Sanskaar', the actress doesn't want to limit herself to any particular medium.

She says, "As an actor I wish to explore and experience. I'm very much happy that after Gangubai Kathiawadi, I'm getting more Bollywood projects. But along with that I'm up for playing promising and challenging characters for television and digital screens too. Till the time my audience will love watching me, I'll entertain them wholeheartedly. As I'm in love with every field of acting, be it theatre, digital, TV or Bollywood."

SOURCE: IANS

Chhaya Vora Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi Baal Veer Shubharambh Sanskaar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 16:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Eye Pleaser! Aneri Vajani has an amazing collection of floral printed outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Really! Times when Shah Rukh Khan schooled his in-laws who were uncertain about inter-religion marriage
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved and top-notch jodis in the industry. The couple got...
Awesome! Sanaya Irani palazzo styles are setting trends in fashion
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been practicing the phase of working since the time he was born' Puja Banerjee OPENS UP on working with Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly, challenges while working after her son was born and more
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.5 on a weekly basis....
Really! Find out the first salaries of your favourite Bollywood celebs
MUMBAI: Bollywood stars might all be millionaires now but that always wasn't the case, especially if you weren't born...
Must Read! Take a look at THESE contestants who made honest revelations on the reality shows
MUMBAI: There is just something addictive about reality shows. The drama is mostly on an all-time high, and things can...
Recent Stories
Really! Times when Shah Rukh Khan schooled his in-laws who were uncertain about inter-religion marriage
Really! Times when Shah Rukh Khan schooled his in-laws who were uncertain about inter-religion marriage
Latest Video