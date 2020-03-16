Chhaya Vora: As an actor I wish to explore and experience

MUMBAI: Actress Chhaya Vora, who previously essayed mother to Alia Bhatt's character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', wants to essay satisfactory roles.

She says: "I'm fortunate enough to enjoy the opportunity to act in a number of shows and movies in both Hindi and Gujarati languages. As an actor I'm blessed that I got a chance to act for different kinds of shade, including positive, grey or comedy. I'm happy the way my acting career is moving on and my audience are enjoying my screen presence."

Chhaya, known for featuring in television shows such as 'Baal Veer', 'Shubharambh' and 'Sanskaar', the actress doesn't want to limit herself to any particular medium.

She says, "As an actor I wish to explore and experience. I'm very much happy that after Gangubai Kathiawadi, I'm getting more Bollywood projects. But along with that I'm up for playing promising and challenging characters for television and digital screens too. Till the time my audience will love watching me, I'll entertain them wholeheartedly. As I'm in love with every field of acting, be it theatre, digital, TV or Bollywood."

