Chhichhore actress Abhilasha Patil leaves for her heavenly abode post-battling COVID-19

MUMBAI: The deadly spreading and grasp of the vicious second wave of COVID-19 pandemic upon India are sparing none. From commoners to celebrities, one and all are being sporadically affected by the malecious Coronavirus and with the identification of the latest Indian strains of the same, it's observed that the rate of the infection's transfer has accelerated by 10 times more than that of the first wave, that had occurred last year.

This situation has triggered innumerable deaths and sufferings on a daily basis, so much so that citizens are witnessing a deadly shortage in the availability of all the required Covid resources like plasma, blood, hospital beds, oxygen, hospital admissions, ambulance-services and even cremation ground's availability. On a daily note, individuals are either testing COVID-positive along with their entire family or are losing one or two of their closed ones, within just a span of 12-24 hours.

In the recent light, many celebrities from the regional and Hindi entertainment industries (including Bollywood) have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, many of them had to also suffer personal losses (Nikki Tamboli, Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan, music composer Arjun Janya, etc.) while some had to face their untimely demise as well (actors like Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Shravan Rathod, Satish Kaul, sharp-shooter daadi Chandro Tomar, journalist Rohit Sardana and many others).

While the whole nation received the news of actress Deepika Padukone and her family also contracting the novel coronavirus, the latest celeb who left for her heavenly abode post-battling COVID-19 is actress Abhilasha Patil.

Abhilasha Patil, who is a Marathi actress, has starred in popular Marathi movies like Tujha Manjha Arrange, Bayko Deta Ka Bayko, Pipsi, etc. She has also been a part of many popular Bollywood projects (including OTT shows and movies) like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Good Newwz, Malaal (streams on Netflix) and Chhichhore.

Her family comprises of her mother and son.

Post Patil's demise, her fans and closed ones are shocked by the same and are mourning her untimely death by pouring in R.I.P. messages and statuses.

One of her friends wrote, "My friend lovely co-artist Actress Abhilasha Patil RIP (emojis) It's hard to believe ..coz of corona she died today.. friends plz don't take corona lightly tk proper precautions stay safe (folded-hands emojis) Bhavpurna shradhanjali (emojis)".

Meanwhile, another fan has uploaded R.I.P. status with her framed picture. Check it below:

May her soul rest in peace!

