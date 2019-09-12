News

'Chhichhore' records second best Tuesday of 2019

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 12:39 PM
"Dangal" director Nitesh Tiwari's latest offering "Chhichhore", which raked in over Rs 50 crore at the Indian box-office, has grabbed the second spot in the Best Tuesdays list for this year so far.
 
According to "koimoi.com", the Top 10 Tuesdays of 2019 has the Shahid Kapoor blockbuster "Kabir Singh" reigning with Rs 16.53 crore, followed by "Chhichhore" (Rs 10.05 crore).
 
"Chhichhore", a college buddy film, has left behind "Uri: The Surgical Strike" (Rs 9.57 crore), "Saaho" (Hindi - Rs 9.10 crore), "Total Dhamaal" (Rs 8.75 crore), "Bharat" (Rs 8.30 crore), "Gully Boy" (Rs 8.05 crore), "Mission Mangal" (Rs 7.92 crore), "Kesari" (Rs 7.17 crore) and "Super 30" (Rs 6.39 crore).
 
The first Tuesday is crucial for any film since, after the weekend, which naturally draws crowds, this is the day that often makes or breaks a film. "Chhichhore", however, has crossed its first Tuesday with a positive sign.
 
"#Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 (Tue), with the holiday giving it that extra push. Also, Day 5 (Tue) is higher than Day 1 (Fri) and 4 (Mon)... Fri Rs 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: Rs 54.13 crore. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Dangal,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
11 Sep 2019 03:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dr. Ishani aka Surbhi Chandna shares her birthday plans, memories of teens & more
Dr. Ishani aka Surbhi Chandna shares her birthday... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak

past seven days