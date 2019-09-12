'Chhichhore' records second best Tuesday of 2019

"Dangal" director Nitesh Tiwari's latest offering "Chhichhore", which raked in over Rs 50 crore at the Indian box-office, has grabbed the second spot in the Best Tuesdays list for this year so far.

According to "koimoi.com", the Top 10 Tuesdays of 2019 has the Shahid Kapoor blockbuster "Kabir Singh" reigning with Rs 16.53 crore, followed by "Chhichhore" (Rs 10.05 crore).

"Chhichhore", a college buddy film, has left behind "Uri: The Surgical Strike" (Rs 9.57 crore), "Saaho" (Hindi - Rs 9.10 crore), "Total Dhamaal" (Rs 8.75 crore), "Bharat" (Rs 8.30 crore), "Gully Boy" (Rs 8.05 crore), "Mission Mangal" (Rs 7.92 crore), "Kesari" (Rs 7.17 crore) and "Super 30" (Rs 6.39 crore).

The first Tuesday is crucial for any film since, after the weekend, which naturally draws crowds, this is the day that often makes or breaks a film. "Chhichhore", however, has crossed its first Tuesday with a positive sign.

"#Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 (Tue), with the holiday giving it that extra push. Also, Day 5 (Tue) is higher than Day 1 (Fri) and 4 (Mon)... Fri Rs 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: Rs 54.13 crore. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday.