Chhichhore to stream on Hotstar from THIS date

MUMBAI: Chhichhore is one of the most successful movies of this year. It was critically acclaimed and was loved by the audience for the relatable storyline and the beautiful message that it gave the audience.



The movie was helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Shradhha Kapoor in the lead roles. The performance by the star cast was commendable, and the film was compared to 3 Idiots as the subject was similar.



After a successful run at the box office, the movie will stream on the OTT platform. It will stream on Hotstar from the 1st November . There is no doubt that it will do well on this platform also.