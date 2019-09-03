News

Chhichhores’ Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor play cricket with students during promotions

03 Sep 2019 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: Chhichhore is an upcoming romantic comedy film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and follows the life of seven friends from 1992 to present day.

The film has piqued the interests of fans ever since the trailer was released and today, Shraddha, Sushant , Varun visited Mumbai institute- KC college in South Mumbai where the duo along with the team had an interactive session with the college students. Not only this, college students who were all excited to witness Shraddha and Sushant,  performed dance and sang songs to entertain them and the team also showed the Chhichhore trailer to the students. The Chhichhore team also played cricket with the students.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 6 September 2019.

