This childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan with Saif is the cutest thing on the internet today

13 Mar 2020 03:17 PM

MUMBAI: Our very own Simmba girl, Sara Ali Khan has been ruling the hearts of millions since her debut movie. The actress got a lot of love and appreciation for her performances in Kedarnath and Simmba.

Fans on social media simply do not tire of showering their love on Sara. Recently, fans posted a few cute, nostalgic pictures of a young Sara with her father Saif Ali Khan.

In this picture, we see that the father-daughter duo having a good time with each other. Baby Sara is helping Saif in his grooming efforts, and the latter is guiding her on how to do it. This is without a doubt the cutest thing on social media today!

Recently, the two made headlines when Saif said that he liked the trailer of his film Love Aaj Kal more than that of the reboot, which stars Sara.

On the work note, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. He has a good line-up including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and Go Goa Gone. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal and will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re.

