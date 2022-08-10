Chintan Sarda on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3, “Even if I knew...” – Exclusive

Chintan Sarda has directed short films like The Broken Table and Shunyata, and he has also worked as an assistant director in multiple movies including Don 2. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Chintan and spoke to him about Don 3, his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more...
MUMBAI : Chintan Sarda has worked as an assistant director on movies like Don 2, Tere Bin Laden 2, The Shaukeens, and Raaz 2. He has also directed short films like The Broken Table and Shunyata.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Chintan and spoke to him about Don 3, his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more...

You were an assistant director on Don2. Now, fans have been waiting for Don 3, by any chance do you have any update on it?

Nope. You will have to ask the producers about it. Even if I knew, I wouldn’t be allowed to speak to the press about it.

Also Read:  The Broken Table filmmaker Chintan Sarda reveals, “Naseeruddin Shah’s work inspired me to quit my investment banking job” – Exclusive

How was your experience of working as an AD with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and other stars?

It was really great working with these stars. There was so much to learn from them. I even took the opportunity to pitch my scripts to these stars, while I was working with them. One of them even showed interest but it did not eventually work out. There is a reason why they are where they are. They really get the pulse of the audience and have so much insight to share from their vast experience in the industry. I was fortunate enough to have several one on one conversations with them during the shoot. I also worked on a film, where Jackie Shroff was acting. That interaction and rapport helped me approach him for my film after a few years and it was such a privilege to direct him in my last short film.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

I have written 3 different web shows for some of the biggest OTT platforms and well-known production houses. One is a supernatural sci-fi thriller, another is a crime heist and a recent one is a comic satire in the space of fantasy. All of these are under production so I am not at liberty to talk about them till the platform or producer officially announces it. I also worked as a second unit director on web shows and have recently worked on a web show featuring Randeep Hooda.

Also Read: Netizens feel these movies of Shah Rukh Khan are his worst films

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Chintan Sarda Shah Rukh Khan Don 3 Don 2 Tere Bin Laden 2 The Shaukeens Raaz 2 Akshay Kumar Movie News TellyChakkar
