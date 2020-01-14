Chitrangada Singh roped in for 'Bob Biswas' opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is all set to play the role of the spin off character from the Kahani movie titled Bob Biswas. The film is from Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani' starring Vidya Balan has already created excitement within the fans.

Questions like what will be the storyline? and who will portray what in the film? has become the talk of the town.

As per the sources Chitrangada Singh is the one who’ll be cast opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the psycho-thriller. "There’s no denying that Chitrangada is one highly talented actress and we’re sure that her inclusion in the film will only add to the value.

While there’s no official confirmation regarding the same, we do expect the makers to make the reveal soon.”

Moreover, an official announcement was recently made by the makers in which it was revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will be playing the character of the ruthless assassin while Shah Rukh Khan will turn producer for the same.

Bob Biswas will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s elder daughter, Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Even though the lead will be played by Abhishek Bachchan and not Saswata Chatterjee, who played Bob Biswas in the original film, Kolkata continues to remain an integral part of the story and if everything falls in the proper place, the shoot will begin in the city from January 20, 2020.