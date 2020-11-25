Chitrangda begins Bob Biswas shoot in Kolkata

MUMBAI: Actress Chitrangda Singh on Wednesday started shooting for her upcoming film Bob Biswas in the City of Joy.

The actress announced the news on her verified Instagram account saying that she is feeling happy to be back at work. She also shared a photograph where she can be seen getting her make-up and hair done in front of a mirror.

"On set .. face paint on ! Yayy," captioned the actress using the hashtags #bobbiswas #boundscript #cityofjoy #happytobebackatwork

"Bob Biswas" is a spin-off on the fictional character by that name who became popular in the 2012 hit, "Kahaani", directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee played the role in the Vidya Balan-starrer crime thriller. However, in the upcoming film Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Abhishek Bachchan essayed the role.