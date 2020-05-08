News

Chitrangda emphasises on women's mental health during lockdown

MUMBAI: Actress Chitrangda Singh believes it is important to stay mentally fit, come what may.

"The mental health of the women in the family affects everyone and it's important to encourage people to talk about it. People should absolutely not make women feel guilty about having any kind of issue or stress or anxiety. There is no bravery in fake toughness. We all are weak at times, and it's good to make people feel that it is all okay and normal. So yes, I believe the very important step is to talk about it in the first place," said Chitrangda.

She shared that it is equally important for men to manage the chores of the house.

"It won't be difficult if the workload of the family is distributed among all the members of the family. I suggest one could help by managing the daily chores or taking turns to help with the kitchen or the kids. Also, it is extremely important to find some time to talk to her (women at home) and know how she is managing or feeling physically and mentally," she said.

The actress also suggested staying busy by doing anything you love during the lockdown.

Amid the lockdown, Chitragada is writing a short movie, making fun videos for fans and much more. She will be next seen in "Bob Biswas", a spin-off to the 2012 hit, "Kahaani".

