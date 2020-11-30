Chiyaan Vikram’s house receives bomb threat

MUMBAI: Chiyaan Vikram is working on a few films that are getting ready for release. Vikram’s house recently received a bomb threat recently, which created tension among his fans. A press release revealed that an anonymous caller warned police officials of a bomb in Vikram’s house.

Also read : Ananya Panday reveals the only person she hugs while sharing an adorable picture, READ MORE

The police are now investigating the call. A few days ago, Ajith and Vijay’s houses received bomb threats, which turned out to be hoaxes.

Vikram will soon be seen in Cobra. The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and features Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Miya George, and Robo Shankar in important roles. AR Rahman has composed music for the film.

Also read : Shah Rukh Khan clicked in His New Look while shooting for his upcoming movie Pathan

Credits: TOI