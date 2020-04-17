News

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya is all praises for Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya, who is a well-known choreographer, is all praises for actress Sara Ali Khan.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2020 02:09 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular and loved film actresses. With her hard work, acting skills and style statements, the actress has been winning hearts of fans.  

She will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She has also finished shooting for her movie Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. However, recently eminent dance choreographer Ganesh Acharaya was all praise for the actress. 

In a recent interview, Ganesh Acharaya said, "Sara has done a wonderful job. I have choreographed songs for her before in Simmba so this is not the first time I am making her dance to my tune. She is a highly talented actress. It was like whatever steps I wanted her to do she definitely performed them exuberantly on the screens." Furthermore, Ganesh Acharya said that Sara Ali Khan is a very talented actress. The actress has certainly got some groovy moves and the audience has witnessed it on screens in the past. 

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Sara Ali Khan Ganesh Acharya choreographer Dhanush Akshay Kumar Coolie No. 1 Varun Dhawan Simmba Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here