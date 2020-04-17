Choreographer Ganesh Acharya is all praises for Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular and loved film actresses. With her hard work, acting skills and style statements, the actress has been winning hearts of fans.

She will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She has also finished shooting for her movie Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. However, recently eminent dance choreographer Ganesh Acharaya was all praise for the actress.

In a recent interview, Ganesh Acharaya said, "Sara has done a wonderful job. I have choreographed songs for her before in Simmba so this is not the first time I am making her dance to my tune. She is a highly talented actress. It was like whatever steps I wanted her to do she definitely performed them exuberantly on the screens." Furthermore, Ganesh Acharya said that Sara Ali Khan is a very talented actress. The actress has certainly got some groovy moves and the audience has witnessed it on screens in the past.

Credits: SpotboyE.com