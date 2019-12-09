News

Choreographing DJ Bravo a 'super special' experience: Rahul Shetty

Choreographer Rahul Shetty says directing dance steps for West Indies cricketing star Dwayne Bravo -- or, DJ Bravo in his musical avatar -- was a "super special" experience.

Shetty has choreographed the moves of DJ Bravo and his co-star Shakti Mohan in the music video of "The Chamiya song".

"It was super special because this one was another project for me with an international celebrity after Will Smith. Before knowing DJ Bravo as a singer/rapper, I admired him as a cricketer, too. So, it was exciting to choreograph this desi Bollywood number for him," said Shetty, who has worked on films such as "ABCD 2", the upcoming "Street Dancer 3D" and the "Bala" song in "Housefull 4".

Talking about the peppy track, Shetty said: " 'The Chamiya Step' has been designed for all age groups. I hope it will become popular at weddings, get togethers and on Tiktok. Also, we have never watched Bravo doing typical Bollywood steps, so I think it is going to be fun!"

The single also features Shakti Mohan of "Dance India Dance" fame. Produced by the Songfest India and supported by Hike Sticker Chat, "The Chamiya Song" has been launched today.

