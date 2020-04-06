Choti Sarrdaarni’s producer Pradeep Kumar turns film producer; read details

MUMBAI: Producer Pradeep Kumar and wife Shaika Parween who are the producers of hit TV soap Choti Sarrdaarni have now announced their venture into films under the banner Shaika films.

The film is called Bamfaad starring veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal and south siren Shalini Pandey. The film is under the production Shaika films with Jar Pictures and the film is presented by none other than Anurag Kashyap. The film also marks the debut collaboration between Pradeep Kumar’s Shaika Films and Ajay Rai's Jar Pictures.

The film also marks a debut for director Ranjan Chandel and it will premiere on Zee5 on the 10th of April 2020. The film is based in Kanpur and is set against a volatile backdrop. The lyrics of the film have been penned by none other than lyricist Raj Shekhar who has penned some beautiful songs in the past and music by Vishal Mishra. Previously, Shaika Film and Cockcrow pictures have already produced a Marathi web series Kaale Dhande under the banner Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment starring Mahesh Manjrekar which is a big hit on Zee5.

Pradeep Kumar in the past has produced shows such as Meri Durga and currently Choti Sarrdaarni which is still ongoing. The film though, marks a success of his journey from a small town boy in Bihar to a producer. Pradeep Kumar says that "It is a huge moment for us to be releasing our first film on a OTT platform with Bamfaad. It is also a special moment for us to launch Aditya Rawal with this film and feature actress Shalini Pandey from Arjun Reddy fame.”