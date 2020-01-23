News

Chris Martin snaps at aggressive autograph hunters

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently snapped at fans who seemed too excited to get his autograph.

A video is doing the rounds on Interent shows Martin at the fans outside the Hollywood Palladium, reports independent.co.uk.

"Don't f***ing shout at me. It's so aggressive -- either ask nicely, or just f***ing be polite.Treat humans with decency. These are all going on f***ing eBay. I always sign at least one each," he said.

Martin also urged people to be kind towards artistes.

"People should be kind as they don't know what artists are going through...I might have family s*** or a s****y gig, which I did have," he added.

The incident happened following a Coldplay charity concert here.

