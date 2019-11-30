News

Chulbul Panday's most awaited Munna Badnaam to be launched in the grandest manner!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 09:13 PM

MUMBAI: Dabangg 3's most awaited song Munna Badnam to be out today! The makers of the film seem to be prepped with enthusiasm for the lunch of the music video of the song.

The excitement amongst fans is almost uncontainable as the song is inching close to its release, Here are some pictures of the venue which looks nothing less than mesmerizing!

The song will be launched today at a venue in the suburbs of western Mumbai today evening and the location has been decorated in almost a celebratory manner. 

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

past seven days