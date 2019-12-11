News

Chulbul Pandey’s Dabangg 3 promises an unforgettable climax!

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
11 Dec 2019 08:20 PM

MUMBAI: The third installment of Salman Khan’s Dabangg is all set to release in a few days from now and the excitement around the film is palpable. Directed by Prabhu Deva, and this time, Chulbul will face off Balli, played by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, and going by the latest poster and promos, looks like Robinhood Pandey has finally met his match.

One of the highlights of the film is its climax scene, which features a face-off between Chulbul and Balli, and promises to be a treat for all action lovers. Shot over a period of 23 days, it will feature Chulbul in hand to hand combat with Balli and 500 of his men.

According to sources, the scene will also involve blowing up of at least 100 cars, and the scale of action is biggest than any Salman Khan film! Apart from action, the film offers triple the dose of entertainment, comedy, and romance. Apart from Chulbul’s love story with Rajjo, the film will also chart the past of the protagonist and his first love, Khushi, played by debutante Saiee Manjrekar.

Tags > Salman Khan, Chulbul Pandey, Dabangg 3, Prabhu Deva, Kichcha Sudeep, Robinhood Pandey, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
11 Dec 2019 07:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Naagin secrets SPILLED; Vijeyandra spies over Nia, Jasmin, Sayantani, and others
Naagin secrets SPILLED; Vijeyandra spies over Nia... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
11 Dec 2019 07:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal-Madhurima get into a fight over their break-up; Madhurima calls Vishal 'FLIRT'
Vishal-Madhurima get into a fight over their... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days