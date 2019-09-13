Chunky Panday defends Sajid Khan in sexual harassment allegations

MUMBAI: Chunky Panday, who has worked with Sajid Khan in many films, has come out in support of him in sexual harassment allegations.

Since last year, many women have accused many Bollywood personalities and exposed them in regard to cases related to sexual harassment. Sajid Khan is one of the celebrities who have been accused of inappropriate behaviour by some women. Taking action against the filmmaker, the producers expelled him from film Housefull 4. Since then, Sajid has only released a statement requesting everyone to wait for the reality to be out, proving him innocent in the matter. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Chunky came out in support of Sajid.

Chunky disclosed how Sajid’s matter came out as a shock to him and mentioned how he is always misunderstood. The actor explained how Sajid has always been a very, very outspoken person and has always been a flamboyant person. He further went on to mention that what you see is what you get in the case of Sajid Khan and mentioned how a lot of people misunderstand him as he says things for the effect and does not mean them.

He added, "I know Sajid since childhood. Of course, when these allegations came, it was a shocker to everyone, you know it was the season of MeToo, and everyone was getting exposed. So, we really felt bad. We had no option, the producer had a lot of pressure to drop him from the film (Housefull 4). Luckily, Farhad Samji agreed to do it. It wasn't easy but full marks to Sajid Nadiadwala for pulling this off. Of course, we felt bad when we lost Sajid."