Chunky Panday was not the first choice to play the character of Akhri Pasta in 'Housefull'?

MUMBAI: Bollywood's noted actor Chunky Panday is known for his comic roles in Bollywood films. Chunky and Akshay Kumar collaborated for 'Housefull' franchise where he portrayed the very celebrated role of Akhri Pasta in the film.

His character is still remembered by movie buffs and his famous dialogue ‘I'm joking’. Did you know Chunky Panday was not the first choice for Akhri Pasta in Housefull?

Yes, you heard that right. Chunky was not the first choice for this character. Yes, earlier, the director of the film Sajid Khan had himself decided to play the character. According to the sources, Chunky's wife, Bhavna, who is also Sajid's rakhi sister, suggested Chunky's name for the character.

In 'Housefull 4', Chunky's character 'Akhri Pasta' had the character of the same name from the era 1410. As the film is a reincarnation comedy it deals with two eras 1410 and 2019.

Apart from him, 'Housefull 4' also starred Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.