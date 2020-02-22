Chunky Pandey reacts on a movie with daughter Ananya Pandey

MUMBAI: Ananya Pandey won millions of hearts last year with her amazing performances in movies like Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and movie Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Both the movies were very well appreciated and loved by the audience and the masses. The actress got many words of praise for both films and now has a huge fan base.

Recently, she won the Filmfare for Best Actor Female Debut. The actress was very happy to receive this honour, love, and gratitude from her fans and promised to work harder and entertain the audience.

Speaking about his daughter getting the Filmfare, father Chunkey Pandey said that he is very happy about her getting this reward and feels lucky and very overjoyed by this gesture of the fraternity.

As per reports, the father-daughter duo will be seen in Dharma’s next film. Chunky said that both are very happy to share screen space together as father and daughter.

It will be interesting to know how this duo will look on screen and what magic they will create.

On the work note, Ananya is currently working on her next project titled Fighter, opposite Arjun Reddy Fame Vijay Devokonda.