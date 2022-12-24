Cirkus fails to get a double digit opening; Avatar 2 scores better than Ranveer Singh starrer on its second Friday

MUMBAI: It was expected that Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma will take a flying start at the box office and it will end 2022 with a bang. But, that has not happened. The film has taken a very dull start.

The trailer and the songs had created a decent pre-release buzz, but it looks like the moviegoers were not much keen on watching the film. Plus, the negative reviews have surely played a hurdle.

According to reports, Cirkus on its day one has collected Rs. 6.50-7 crore which is very disappointing. It’s a Rohit Shetty movie and in the past few years, no film of the director has taken such a low start.

Also Read: Cirkus Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh starrer disappoints audiences; netizens call it Rohit Shetty’s ‘worst film’

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water has collected Rs. 12.85 crore (all languages) on its second Friday; taking the till date total to Rs. 206.45 crore in India. Well, we can say that history is being repeated here. Last month’s release Drishyam 2 did better than all the other Bollywood films that were released after it, and now, Avatar 2 has done better than the new release Cirkus.

Everyone thought that Cirkus will do well at the box office and it will get a good three-week window as the next Bollywood biggie to release is Kuttey which is slated to hit the big screens on 13th January 2023. Now, let’s wait and watch whether the film will be able to get a good jump or not at the box office in the coming days.

Also Read: Emergency: These BTS pictures of Kangana Ranaut starrer, show the actress is quite hard-working as a filmmaker

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.