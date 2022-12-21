Before Cirkus releases, here’s a look at the top 5 openings of Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is all set to hit the big screens on 23rd December 2022. It’s a Rohit Shetty film, and the promotions have also been quite good. Well, this year, many Bollywood films have failed to make a mark at the box office, but it is expected that the year will end with a bang with Cirkus.



Post-pandemic phase has also not been great for Ranveer as his two films failed to make a mark at the box office; 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. So, before Cirkus releases, let’s have a look at the top 5 openings of the actor…

Padmaavat

After facing a lot of controversies, finally Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat had hit the big screens. The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor starrer took a bumper opening of Rs. 24 crore.



Simmba

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s first collaboration Simmba was a super hit at the box office. The movie had an opening of Rs. 20.72 crore.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy is Ranveer Singh’s third highest opener. The Zoya Akhtar’s directorial had collected Rs. 19.40 crore on its day one.



Gunday

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra starrer Gunday had done a decent business at the box office. It had taken an opening of Rs. 16.12 crore.



Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela

At number five, there’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela. The movie starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had collected Rs. 16 crore at the box office.



It will be interesting to see what opening Cirkus will get at the box office. Let’s wait and watch. Do you think it will be able to beat any of the above movies? Let us know in the comments below…



