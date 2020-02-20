Co-stars rooting for Ananya Panday! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter congratulate on her new film announcement

MUMBAI: After bringing extremely promising performances in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh back to back, Ananya Panday is on a winning spree with a promising line-up of projects in 2020. The actress just announced her another project which is a Pan-India fil alongside Vijay Deverakonda and her other two co-stars of two respective upcoming films could not contain their excitement and poured in their wishes. Their reaction is gold!

Congratulating their ci-star Ananya for her third film of the year, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, " wow wow wow " and Ishaan Khatter said, "Sparkling ". Ananya’s reactions to their comments was also so spirited and we can’t stop noticing how chilled out with rapport is the actress with all her co-stars. All the fans and industry peers have been congratulating her for her third film of the year and are all excited to see her another avatar!

The actress is having a busy 2020 as she is all set to be seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra's next to where she will be seen sharing the screen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The most recent being, her next with Vijay Deverakonda which is a Pan-India film.

It is commendable how Ananya is making sure that none of her work commitments go for a toss and is juggling between shoots. From brands to films and making it all happen, the actress is on a roll and we are excited already.

We are excited to see these fresh pairings on the screen where Ananya stays the common factor!