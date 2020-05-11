This throwback picture of Alia Bhatt with her mom is super cute

MUMBAI: Our very own Safeena from Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has won our hearts over the years with her amazing acting skills and her on-screen presence. The actress showed potential right from her debut film Student of the Year.

The actress defines versatility with every role, and she is loved by the audiences as well as critics. Her performances in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Kapoor and Sons made quite an impression.

Recently, fans on the social media have shared an amazing throwback picture of the actress with her mom, where she is looking super cute.

In this picture, Alia is flashing her cute smile and posing with her mom Soni Razdan.

Well, we wish to see more of the actress and her throwback posts, as she never fails to keep her fans entertained with her social media activities.

