Comedy is one of the toughest genres to execute: Anees Bazmee

28 Oct 2019 06:30 PM

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is gearing up for the release of his next directorial venture "Pagalpanti", has said that comedy is one of the toughest genres to execute for a big audience.

"I have written scripts of many films including emotional drama, romantic films and suspense thrillers but even today, I honestly feel scared when I write a comedy because it is one of the toughest genres to execute for a big screen audience," said Bazmee, while interacting with the media at the launch of the song "Tum par hum hain atke yaara" of the film "Pagalpanti".

Present at the occasion on Thursday in Mumbai were members of the film's cast including John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela, besides producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat.

Bazmee has directed several comedy films such as "No Entry" (2005), "Welcome" (2007), "Singh Is Kinng" (2008), "Ready" (2011) and "Welcome Back" (2015). All along, he has avoided the Bollywood tendency to utilise dialogues and songs with double meaning to create humour.

"I don't have any objection with double meaning dialogues that are being written in other films, but personally I feel if you have a pen, you have some sort of skill and intelligence and if you are ready to do some hard work, then you don't need to find these short cuts. I always write my films keeping in mind that kids are going to watch my films," he said.

"Pagalpanti" revolves around three men, considered losers by all, who plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling two gangsters and robbing their money. The film is scheduled to be released on November 22.

