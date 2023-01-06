Comic Timing: Aamir says he'd love to do a film with Kapil Sharma

Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film 'Carry On Jatta 3' in Mumbai, said he would love to do a film with comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 20:55
movie_image: 
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film 'Carry On Jatta 3' in Mumbai, said he would love to do a film with comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma.

The superstar showed up along with the entire ensemble cast of 'Carry On Jatta 3' and, to evoke the Punjabi spirit, he also broke into a Bhangra. Kapil Sharma also attended the trailer launch.

When asked about why he never promotes any of his films on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Aamir said: "Usually, I am busy during a film's release. I am travelling and promoting the film in different cities and overseas, and it has somehow never worked out with Kapil Sharma. I even told him that, when I am free, I will come to his show, we don't have to worry about a film."

While on the subject of Kapil Sharma, a reference had to be made to the comedy drama, 'Andaz Apna Apna', starring Aamir and Salman Khan. When asked if he would like to pair with Kapil Sharma for another hit like this old comic caper, Aamir said: "'Andaz Apna Apna' was a commercial failure, it was a flop, but later with the help of home entertainment it sort of picked up."

He then addressed Kapil Sharma and said: "Kapil Sharma and me, doing a film together? I would love that. Hey listen Kapil, let's do a movie. I would love to do a movie with Kapil."

'Carry On Jatta 3', helmed by Smeep Kang, stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in lead roles. It is set to hit theatres this June 29.

SOURCE: IANS

Aamir Khan Carry on Jatta 3 Kapil Sharma Bhangra Aamir Salman Khan Andaz Apna Apna Smeep Kang Gippy Grewal Sonam Bajwa Binnu Dhillon Jaswinder Bhalla Gurpreet Ghuggi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 20:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features
MUMBAI: Films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Coolie No.1', and 'F.A.L.T.U' are being adapted into animated films....
Sara 'scolded' mum Amrita Singh for buying a towel for Rs 1600, reveals Vicky
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel.Vicky and Sara...
Adah Sharma didn't drink water for 40 hours, shot in minus 16 degrees
MUMBAI:'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma prepared in extreme conditions and did not even take a sip of water for...
Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'guiding light' Nargis on her birth anniversary
MUMBAI:Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and iconic actress Nargis, whom he fondly called his "guiding...
Comic Timing: Aamir says he'd love to do a film with Kapil Sharma
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film 'Carry On Jatta 3' in Mumbai, said he would...
Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audiences were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives even in the trailer!
MUMBAI:Ekta Kapoor is the queen of Indian TV, and she has been for the longest time. She has been able to introduce...
Recent Stories
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features
national awards
Must Read! Do you know this process is very important before sending movies to national awards?
Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo
Exclusive! Ronit Roy roped in for movie 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo'
Amitabh Bachchan
Must Read! Not just Amitabh Bachchan, but these veteran actors in their late 70s and 80s are also actively working
Arjun Kapoor
Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”
what film business expert has to say
Exclusive! Has Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke created a good pre-release? Here's what the film business expert has to say