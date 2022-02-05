Commendable! Fans praise Kartik Aaryan after he saves Kiara Advani from wardrobe malfunction like a perfect gentleman

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are on a promotional spree of their upcoming ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 10:49
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has managed to carve a special for himself in the industry. Bollywood buffs, especially the female fans, love the actor and find him extremely handsome. Kartik, too many, is a true gentleman, and today, he proved why.

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. Kiara and Kartik have collaborated for the first time and they are not leaving any stone unturned in creating the hype about the horror-comedy. A video of them at an event promoting the film has now gone viral for all the right reasons.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

In the video, Kiara can be seen struggling with her dress and trying to fix it. She is seen wearing a midi dress and as she adjusts the dress, Kartik covers her and prevents from a wardrobe malfunction. This simple yet sweet gesture has gone viral and it has even reminded fans of Sushant Singh Rajput.

A couple of years back, while promoting his film with Kriti Sanon, Sushant had done something similar. Kriti was struggling to sit on a chair because of her short dress. As she sat, the late actor stood in front of her and covered her. His move had garnered him love on social media and after looking at Kartik and Kiara's now-viral video, fans are missing SSR.

Also Read: OMG! It is going to be Kartik Aaryan versus Kangana Ranaut at the box office on 20th May

Coming to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film stars Kartik as the lead and also sees Kiara and Tabu in significant roles. The film will be released on May 20, 2022.

Credit: Times Now

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 10:49

