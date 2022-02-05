Commendable! Superstar Salman Khan personally monitors Sunil Grover's health post his heart surgery

MUMBAI: Actor and comedian Sunil Grover was recently in news owing to his health conditions. Recently, the Bharat actor underwent heart surgery. Reportedly Salman Khan has been taking good care of his Bharat co-star.

According to a report in India Today, the Dabangg Khan has asked his team of doctors to keep a close tab on the actor’s health. He also kept a close check on his heart surgery.

A source close to the superstar revealed to the portal, “Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. He kept a close check on the comedian’s health while he was in the hospital. The actor asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman’s team also kept a check on Sunil’s heart surgery. Now that Sunil has been discharged, Salman has instructed the team of doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Sunil is fine.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma too expressed his concerns about his co-star. “He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health,” he added.

