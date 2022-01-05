Commendable! Twitterati salutes Manoj Bajpayee’s humble gesture towards a journalist, scroll down to know more

05/01/2022
MUMBAI: "Never meet your heroes," they say because there's a chance they'll disappoint you. However, a Bollywood "hero" stood out when he made a thoughtful gesture toward a journalist. It's none other than Manoj Bajpayee, one of Hindi cinema's most outstanding actors.

However, a journalist described an incident when she was supposed to interview Bajpayee during the promotion for The Family Man. Rituparna Chatterjee, the journalist, was 8 months pregnant at the time. She took to Twitter to tell a wonderful story about the actor from 2013.

When it was Chatterjee's turn to ask questions, Manoj Bajpayee asked if they could go inside his room for the interview. He made her sit on his bed, asked her to lift her feet, and placed two cushions behind her back because she had been standing for far too long.

Now the netizens are hailing the Shool actor for his kind gesture. A user wrote, “I have always loved him as an actor. And now my respect for him has increased manifold knowing he is such an amazing human as well”, “A brilliant actor and a good human being. Always watch movies of his. Very natural and sincere,” commented another user.

A third user wrote, “Nice people remain nice at all times to everyone. To be kind to someone is not a choice to them.”

Credit: Scoopwhoop

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 09:30

