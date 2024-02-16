Commendable! Vicky Kaushal raises the bar of dedication and hard work with THIS video after his injury

MUMBAI : This year has been an amazing one for Hindi movies and Hindi movie lovers as we got to see some mind-blowing movies and some really good pairings.

Triptii Dimri cast a spell on the mind of the audience with her role in the superhit movie Animal that released last year. The actress gained so much fame that she got the tag of being a ‘National Crush’.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal ruled the hearts of the audience with his performance in the movie Sam Bahadur wherein Vicky Kaushal played the role of Sam Manekshaw, an Army official. The movie was based on the life of Sam Manekshaw and was loved by the audience.

With so many fresh pairings, we will get to see one more that is of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal. The movie also stars Ammy Virk in a pivotal role. It is said that the movie is named ‘Chhava’ and recently there was an update that really made the fans of Vicky Kaushal concerned.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal was injured while shooting for an action scene due to a misjudgement. The actor ended up hurting his shoulder. However, the story doesn’t end here. Vicky kaushal is known for his dedication and he surely raises the bar every time. Now Vicky Kaushal has posted a workout video where he is seen working out with his injured shoulder.

As we can see in the video how dedicated and hardworking Vicky Kaushal really is.

