Completing glorious 65 years, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has given us cult classics and continues to chart a successful run with projects

MUMBAI: The year 2019 has turned out to be the best year for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment as each film that has been released this year has ruled over the box office, charting phenomenal numbers. Not just this year, looking at the history, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has consistently delivered cult classics with a foolproof success rate which goes on to tell us how it leads the game.

From giving us the entertainment power-punch with Houseful which continues to rule the charts even in the year 2019 with its fourth instalment, this year also had Super 30 for the banner which became a cult classic for its path breaking and inspiring storyline.

Going down the memory lane, in the past NGE’s films Judwaa, Kick and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi have also received wide love and appreciation from all across and stay fresh in the sensibilities of the audience. With the banner completing a journey of glorious 65 years, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment continues to bring great scripts and storyline to the audience.

Over its six and a half decades of existence, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has established a reputation as one of the most prestigious production houses in the country. With the year 2019 shining big yet again, Baaghi 3 will be the first film while Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment steps in their 66th year.

The series is set up in a contemporary period and showcases the quest of the female protagonist to unravel the truth in a sea of lies and deceit. It stars Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 “Good Boy” Ravi Krishna alongside popular television actors Navya and Shrisha in pivotal roles.