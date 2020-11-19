On completing a score in Bollywood, here's what B-Town charm Hrithik Roshan had to reveal about his temporal evolution as an actor, his present pace and future aspirations

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has completed 20 years in the film industry early this year. He had made his Bollywood debut with the hit film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in the year 2000.

Looking back at his Bollywood journey so far, all the handsome actor is left with is immense passion and respect for work.

In a recent interview, the War actor has opened up about his journey and how he has evolved as an actor. Hrithik said post-Kaabil, his process as an actor has evolved.

“I think I have become more forgiving and at the same time, I think I trust myself more now. This allows me to explore better.”, adds Hrithik.

He further states that the last 20 years of him as an actor has been a joy ride! He works because a working environment builds virtues and that’s his overall mission in life.

He also stated that currently the storytelling, audience and technology are constantly evolving; thus, there is so much more out there to explore. "It is an exciting space to be in, as an artist. I am excited for the next phase of my career.", the actor expressed.

When asked about the lockdown phase, he said he missed the film sets and the hustle that goes behind each stage of production.

However, he is now glad as the industry has evolved to work remotely. The Bang Bang actor has also said that he had been working on multiple projects throughout the pandemic's lockdown and unlock phase and further claims that there have been developments.

The actor has also opened up about his plan of action for the future. He reveals about undergoing a lot of discussions with the writers and directors for the last few months. He read a lot of scripts as well to brainstorm some very interesting and exciting story ideas.

Now, he is looking forward to presenting those ideas on screen as an actor and also as a producer.

