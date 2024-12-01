Compliments! Vivek Oberoi applauds Ranbir Kapoor's outstanding performance in 'Animal’; Says ‘Slaying it as always…’

MUMBAI: At last week's Animal victory bash, Vivek Oberoi his father Suresh Oberoi's plus one had nothing but positive things to say about the movie, its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The actor is getting ready for his new web series Indian Police Force, and posted a photo of himself and his father at the success meet earlier this week along with a detailed post.

It reads, "To the man who held my hand and walked side by side with me on all my victories, my hero off screen and on screen, congratulations on the blockbuster success of #Animal. There is nothing more rewarding than having the title of your no.1 fan and walking by your side on your victories. To many more like this! A special thanks to @sandeepreddy.vanga for the love and respect towards my father, you are a rockstar."

The Saathiya actor wrote this for Ranbir Kapoor, "And of course #RanbirKapoor, slaying it as always… literally this time haha.. not only are you one of the most talented actors Indian cinema has ever seen, but you are so humble , kind and one of the most amazing human beings I'm so proud to call my friend."

He wrote a few words of appreciation for Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor before ending the message. It reads, "@iambobbydeol , “Lord Bobby” is absolutely mind blowing and the cherry on the cake ..@anilskapoor sir you're a legend! Together you all have woven magic on screen that leaves the audience mesmerised and wanting for more."

Speaking of Animal, the film's creators hosted a success meeting to discuss the picture's amazing box office performance. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wife, was a guest at the success celebration. The pair dressed to the nines for the celebration, looked stunning as they walked the red carpet. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a stunning blue dress for the occasion, and her husband Ranbir looked sharp in a black suit. When they posed for photos, the couple couldn't stop grinning. Along with his mother Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, who were also spotted posing with the famous couple, Ranbir had a cheer squad.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Animal focuses on the turbulent connection between a father and son. The character of Ranbir Kapoor is Rannvijay Singh, who takes vengeance on those who attempt to kill his father, Anil Kapoor. The movie made around ₹550 crore at the box office in the United States.

