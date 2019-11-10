Composer Mithoon: We should stand for original music

Music composer Mithoon is against the remixing of old songs and he says we should definitely support original music.

Mithoon was interacting with the media at the preview of his non-film song "Intezaar" on Wednesday, when the subject of remixes came up.

"I feel there is immense amount of talent in our country, and people have the ability to create original music. I have heard compositions of so many young musicians and it's really good. So, my personal stand on this matter is that we should definitely stand for original music. We can always go back in the past to learn from it and to refer to it when needed," said the composer, who was accompanied by filmmaker Mohit Suri at the event.

Mithoon added that music composers also often underestimate the audience.

"We underestimate our audience. If you see the data of the last 20 years, whether it's my music or Pritam's music or AR Rahman sir's music — as well as so many other composers — you will realise that original work had a lot more impact and lasted longer than anything that has been rehashed," he said.

Adding to Mithoon's statement, Mohit Suri said: "Whenever Mithoon and I have created music, we always get references of older songs. I think we have to leave something, otherwise musicians of next generation will not have any songs to remix (laughs). So, we have to create original music for them at least."

Mithoon and Mohit Suri have collaborated for the non-film song "Intezaar".

Suri said: "We made this song six years ago. I think the specialty of Mithoon's music is that it never gets outdated. This particular song came into our mind when we were working on ‘Aashiqui 2' (2013) but I feel that every song has its own destiny in terms of which platform it will come out."

"Intezaar' is written and composed by Mithoon. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur.

The video features Gurmeet Chaudhary and Sanaya Irani and is directed by Arif Khan.

IANS