Condolence! Bollywood biggies arrive at Bappi Lahiri’s house to offer condolences on his demise

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69 in a private hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu. The news left celebs from Bollywood heartbroken and soon, many arrived to pay their last respects at his residence. Kajol along with her mother Tanuja was seen arriving at Bappi Lahiri’s house to mourn the sad demise of the legendary composer-singer. Singers Alka Yagnik and Shaan were also spotted at his house to offer condolences to the family.

Kajol’s cousin Sharbani Mukherjee, Padmini Kolhapure, and Shivangi Kapoor, Bengali actor Biswajit Chatterjee arrived at Bappi Lahiri's house to meet his grieving family.

The legendary composer-singer breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). He was hospitalised for a month before being discharged on Monday. However, he was again admitted to the hospital on Tuesday as his health had deteriorated again. The legendary composer's demise has left the nation shocked.

As soon as the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise broke on Wednesday morning, fans began showering tributes on the legend. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and many other celebs expressed sadness over the loss of the legendary Disco King of Indian music.

PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also offered condolences to the late singer Bappi Lahiri’s family in the hour of grief and mourned the loss of the legend.

