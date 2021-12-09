CONFESSION! Alia Bhatt says ‘R’ holds a special place in her life

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt was present at the launch of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. At the event the actress was asked about how special is the letter R for her, hinting at Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor and they were rumored to get married this year. The actress took some time before answering the questions. And finally, after thinking for some time she said, ‘I am stunned. I don't have an answer. I am trying to be intelligent R is the lovely alphabet and so is he’.

Also read: Exclusive! RRR to release an anthem song ‘Janani’

Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR along with their director SS Rajamouli were also seen at the launch. RRR is set in the 1920s and it is a fictitious story based on legendary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film is slated to release on 7th January 2022. The music is given by M M Keeravani and produced by D V V Danayya

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara. In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, she is paired with Ranveer Singh with whom she has already worked in Gully Boy. Karan Johar will be making his comeback as a director for this film. Recently the stars have been busy posting pictures from the sets on their social media platforms.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: OMG! Check out what’s common between Ranbir’s ex Katrina and Alia Bhatt