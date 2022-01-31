Confirmed! Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s RRR will be released on this date

MUMBAI : Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film, RRR finally gets a new release date. The makers have earlier announced two release dates. In their official statement, the makers have said, If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR will release on 28th April 2022.

But now we have the confirmed news that RRR will be coming on 25th March 2022. Taking to their social media handle, the makers have now announced the new release date of their much-awaited movie.

RRR has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic since 2020. Earlier at the beginning of 2022, the makers of the film had kickstarted the promotional activities all across India. But six days ahead of the release of the film, they announced the film will not be released on the big screen due to the increase in cases of coronavirus.

Post that date, it was announced that RRR will come on March 18 and April 28. With the new release date the makers of Bachchan Pandey, Runway 34, Shamshera, Heropanti, Radhe Shyam, etc had to shift their dates. However, this is not the first time that RRR has taken over the release dates of other films.

Finally, now, the new release date of RRR has been announced and it will hit the silver screen on 25th March 2022.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in the lead roles in RRR. Apart from them, Ajay Devgn, Alia Batt, and Shreya Saran will be seen in the pivotal roles. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

