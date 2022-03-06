Confirmed! Akshay Kumar to collaborate with THIS popular south star for an upcoming project, deets inside

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ co-starring Manushi Chillar releases today in theatres after facing immense controversies
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 09:50
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: After lots of controversies, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ has finally released in theatres today. And now the actor has confirmed his collaboration with Pushpa fame Allu Arjun in his upcoming project.

Hitting back at an interviewer about Hindi versus South Films debate, Samrat Prithviraj fame confirmed his collaboration with Allu Arjun. He also added that they can move forward now only if filmmakers, actors down South and in Bollywood join hands and create quality content.

Akshay did not talk much about the project. He also did not mention whether Allu Arjun is making his Bollywood debut or is he planning to star in a Telugu film. However, he has certainly left his fans and that of Allu Arjun's excited.

"Now, the time has come from across all the industries to join and work together for a film for all the Indian audiences and Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act with another south actor. That is the way forward from now on," Akshay said.

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Samrat Prithviraj on June 03, 2022. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty.

The historical drama marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood pivotal roles

Credit: Times Now

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 09:50

