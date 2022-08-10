Confirmed! Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship with Rohan Thakkar official

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her social media posts. Even her personal life has been the talk of the town. A few days ago, there were reports that Anshula is dating script writer Rohan Thakkar.

Well, today, she took to Instagram to make her relationship official. She shared a picture in which she is in a pool with Rohan. Check out the picture below...

A lot of celebs have commented on their post. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty posted hearts in the comment section. Rhea Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor called them ‘cuties’.

Well, we wonder if we will get to hear the wedding bells soon. Let’s wait and watch.

Anushla has always spoken about body positivity, and a few days ago, she had shared a picture and wrote, “Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill. Am I owning it? Who cares!! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.”

