Confirmed! Don 3 pre-production set to commence next month, Crew eyeing August for the start of shooting

In the first two installments, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Don; however, in the third, Ranveer Singh took his place. The audience's reaction to the news was divided, but it also made sure that the movie remained in the headlines the entire time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 19:41
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Not only is Don 3 the third installment in a popular franchise directed by Farhan Akhtar, but its fresh cast has also garnered attention. In the first two installments, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Don; however, in the third, Ranveer Singh took his place. The audience's reaction to the news was divided, but it also made sure that the movie remained in the headlines the entire time.

Also read:Woah! Emraan Hashmi reveals about being 'skeptical' of playing a villain in Tiger 3

Unverified rumors about Don 3's pre-production and filming have surfaced recently. The well-known news portal was informed by a film industry source that the information is true. According to the source, “The film is currently in the casting stage. It’s 100% true that the pre-production of Don 3 will commence next month. The team will then start shooting the film from August this year. There were surprising twists in the first two Don movies. Similarly, it is said that Don 3 too will have some surprises in store for the audience.”

Right now, there is no information available regarding Don 3's leading lady. Prior to the movie starting production, an announcement regarding the same is anticipated.

A remake of director Chandra Barot's 1978 hit film Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan, was released in 2006 as the first installment in the Don franchise. Excel Entertainment produced the film. Don 2 was the follow-up to the 2006 film, which continued the story of the villainous Don.

Also read: Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Hungama

 

Emraan Hashmi Tiger 3 Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Bollywood aatish Rehman Don films Ranveer Singh Amitabh Bachchan Don Don 3 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 19:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Surekha warns Savi to leave the house or go to college
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party
MUMBAI : In a significant move, actor Vijay has not only unveiled his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK),...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Piyush Panwar does something special for special guest Kriti Sanon; Anjana Padmanabhan stumps Shahid Kapoor with her performance
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Woah! Karan Singh Grover shares insightful parenting tips received from Hrithik Roshan during the Fighter shoot; Says ‘There was a multi-dimensional bond with him’
MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starred in director Siddharth Anand's newly released movie...
Wow! Kriti Sanon reflects on her collaborative experience with Dharmendra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Says ‘The way he meets you, he places his hand on your head’
MUMBAI : Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a romantic drama film, is the actor Kriti Sanon's upcoming release. Leading...
OMG! Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recalls the moment when groped in public at a very young age; Says ‘I remember the poking and the pinching
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting ready for the release of her new crime thriller Bhakshak after an...
Recent Stories
Vijay
What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vijay
What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party
Karan Singh
Woah! Karan Singh Grover shares insightful parenting tips received from Hrithik Roshan during the Fighter shoot; Says ‘There was a multi-dimensional bond with him’
Kriti Sanon
Wow! Kriti Sanon reflects on her collaborative experience with Dharmendra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Says ‘The way he meets you, he places his hand on your head’
Bhumi Pednekar
OMG! Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recalls the moment when groped in public at a very young age; Says ‘I remember the poking and the pinching
Vikrant Massey
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
Crakk
Wow! Crakk trailer gets UA certificate, here's the duration of the trailer