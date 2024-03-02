Confirmed! Don 3 pre-production set to commence next month, Crew eyeing August for the start of shooting

MUMBAI: Not only is Don 3 the third installment in a popular franchise directed by Farhan Akhtar, but its fresh cast has also garnered attention. In the first two installments, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Don; however, in the third, Ranveer Singh took his place. The audience's reaction to the news was divided, but it also made sure that the movie remained in the headlines the entire time.

Also read:Woah! Emraan Hashmi reveals about being 'skeptical' of playing a villain in Tiger 3

Unverified rumors about Don 3's pre-production and filming have surfaced recently. The well-known news portal was informed by a film industry source that the information is true. According to the source, “The film is currently in the casting stage. It’s 100% true that the pre-production of Don 3 will commence next month. The team will then start shooting the film from August this year. There were surprising twists in the first two Don movies. Similarly, it is said that Don 3 too will have some surprises in store for the audience.”

Right now, there is no information available regarding Don 3's leading lady. Prior to the movie starting production, an announcement regarding the same is anticipated.

A remake of director Chandra Barot's 1978 hit film Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan, was released in 2006 as the first installment in the Don franchise. Excel Entertainment produced the film. Don 2 was the follow-up to the 2006 film, which continued the story of the villainous Don.

Also read: Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Hungama