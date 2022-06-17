Confirmed! Filmmaker Rohit Shetty to commence shooting of Singham 3 next year, deets inside

Singham director Rohit Shetty who is currently busy hosting ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ has Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 10:23
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s collaboration for ‘Singham’ emerged as a massive success in 2011. Now the Chennai Express director treats his fans by confirming ‘Singham 3’.

The busy filmmaker revealed that ‘Singham 3’ is very much on the cards and his team is already working out the details. Rohit Shetty told Indian Express that this will be a ‘massive’ entertainer and will go on floors in April 2023.

Currently, Rohit Shetty is busy wrapping Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’, which has a ‘comedy of errors’ narrative. This entertainer features Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading ladies and is slated for release in December 2022. Amid this, the filmmaker has also been shooting with Sidharth Malhotra for his OTT web series ‘Indian Police Force’.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s ‘Singham’ franchise has expanded further for kids with a new show ‘Baby Little Singham’. While ‘Little Singham’ is already one of the popular kids shows, all new episodes of ‘Baby Little Singham’ will show the journey of the hero’s childhood since he was born to becoming a superhero. The show is co-produced by Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Films.

