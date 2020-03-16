Confirmed! Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life will soon be painted on the silver screen with THIS movie title, deets inside

MUMBAI: A movie titled, ‘Main RahoonYa Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal’ has been announced that will portray the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the silver screen. The movie is an adaptation of Ullekh NP’s book ‘The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox’.

A teaser of the film was unveiled on Tuesday with the film announcement. The film’s director and cast have not been unveiled yet but the makers plan to start shooting from early 2023 and have plans to release the film during Christmas next year. Interestingly, the release of ‘Main RahoonYa Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal’ is being planned to coincide with the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This movie is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Sandeep Singh.

Speaking about the project, filmmaker Sandeep Singh had shared, “Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was one of the greatest leaders of Indian history who won hearts of enemies with his words, who led the nation affirmatively and created the blueprint of progressive India. Being a filmmaker, I feel that cinema is the best medium to communicate such untold stories, that will unveil not only his political ideologies, but his humane and poetic aspects, that made him the most loved " leader of opposition" as well as India's most progressive Prime Minister.``

Credit: ETimes