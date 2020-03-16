Confirmed! Ranveer Singh to share the screen space with a renowned Hollywood star for his upcoming action series

MUMBAI: Amidst the nude photoshoot controversy, good news for Ranveer Singh fans as the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has been offered a massively mounted action-adventure mini-series with the actor. Sources reveal, "There is a huge development brewing for Ranveer.

“To be offered a big-budget action-adventure mini-series that will also feature a prominent Hollywood action superstar is pretty much an indicator of the appeal and reach that Ranveer Singh has built over the years in the West with his phenomenal performances," the source was quoted as saying.

The particular project will go on the floors soon. "This project has to go on floors asap. Apart from Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and maverick South director S. Shankar's retelling of his cult classic Anniyan, the actor will also have a couple of more film announcements soon for which shoot dates have been pre-committed to top filmmakers.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer is in the news for his nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine. While some couldn't stop praising the actor for his bold experiment with his look, there's a section of people who have trolled him. Also, the Mumbai Police have booked him for obscenity.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-starring Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

