News

Confirmed! Shahid Kapoor to star in the Hindi remake of Jersey

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
07 Oct 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is celebrating these days as his movie Kabir Singh was a massive hit. The actor is overwhelmed with the response. Post the success of the movie, Shahid has been very careful in choosing his next project. The actor has been getting a lot of offers but is being cautious about which he gives a nod to.

What do you think about these Showtees ?
  

As per sources, Shahid has given a nod to the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Jersey. It will be jointly produced by Dil Raju, who has bought the rights, and Allu Arvind who produced the original South hit.

The film will go on floors from December.

After the huge success of Kabir Singh, which was also a South remake, there will be a lot of expectations from this movie too.

Tags > Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh, Dil Raju, Allu Arvind, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire...

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire from Ranveer Singh’s music label, IncInk rock the semi-finale episode
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat

past seven days