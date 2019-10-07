Confirmed! Shahid Kapoor to star in the Hindi remake of Jersey

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is celebrating these days as his movie Kabir Singh was a massive hit. The actor is overwhelmed with the response. Post the success of the movie, Shahid has been very careful in choosing his next project. The actor has been getting a lot of offers but is being cautious about which he gives a nod to.

As per sources, Shahid has given a nod to the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Jersey. It will be jointly produced by Dil Raju, who has bought the rights, and Allu Arvind who produced the original South hit.

The film will go on floors from December.

After the huge success of Kabir Singh, which was also a South remake, there will be a lot of expectations from this movie too.