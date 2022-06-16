Confirmed! South star Suriya to play a CAMEO role in Akshay Kumar starrer THIS film

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 12:17
MUMBAI: Jai Bhim actor Suriya on Wednesday took to his Twitter to confirm his cameo role in Akshay Kumar starrer the Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’. Superstar Akshay Kumar is headlining the yet-untitled movie which will also feature actor Radhika Madan.

The south star on Wednesday confirmed that he will be making a special appearance in film. The remake is being directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original, which premiered on Prime Video in November 2020.

In a post on Twitter, Suriya shared a photo with Kumar and said he had a great time shooting for his "brief cameo" in the movie.

"@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo!" the 46-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

'Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave)' was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath.

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian, are partnering for the Hindi remake, which was announced in July last year.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar movies Suriya Akshay Kumar Soorarai Pottru Jai Bhim Radhika Madan Capt G R Gopinath Jyothika Sadanah Sudha Kongara
Latest Video