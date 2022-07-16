Confirmed! Sushmita Sen opens up about her relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen's relationship status with Lalit Modi has left the entire nation's jaws dropped. While some trolled the couple, others passed their judgements. In the midst of it, Lalit Modi's old tweets for his ladylove, Sushmita have gone viral from nine years ago. And fans are wondering how the love between the two started. Now, finally, Sushmita opened up about her relationship status.

On July 15, 2022, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful family picture with her daughters, Renee Sen, and Alisah Sen. Alongside it, the actress wrote a long note stating that she is in a happy place, surrounded by love, but not married yet. She also thanked people who are wishing good for her and for others who don't; she just doesn't care.

Recently, a series of old tweets of Lalit Modi for his ladylove, Sushmita Sen, resurfaced from 2013 and just a while ago, Lalit wrote:

To this, Sushmita replied in her usual witty way, "Gotcha 47".

Earlier, Sushmita Sen was dating Rohman Shawl, who was 15 years younger than her. On the other hand, Lalit Modi was married to Minal Modi, who passed away in 2018 after a long fight with cancer. He has two children, Aliya Modi and Ruchir Modi. In May 2022, Aliya tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Venice.

